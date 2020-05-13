Senators Introduce 'Stop COVID Act' So US Citizens Can Sue China

Two Republican Senators have introduced legislation titled the Stop COVID Act, (“China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases”) to allow US citizens to sue the communist state over the spread of the virus in America.

“This would allow the insertion of COVID-19 as a ‘biological agent,'” to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, said co-author Senator Marsha Blackburn, noting that the law has previously allowed families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia over it’s alleged role in the terrorist atrocity.

“What we are doing is giving the individual citizen the right to hold the Chinese Communist Party legally responsible for the act that they have committed,” the Tennessee lawmaker commented in an interview with Cheddar.com.

When asked about the origin of the coronavirus, Blackburn said she would not rule out the Wuhan lab leak theory.

“We’re going to leave it to the intel community and Five Eyes to say exactly what happened here,” Blackburn said, adding “[China] had 3,000 cases on their hands before they said anything about this.”

“They eliminated travel between Wuhan and the rest of China, but they allowed international flights from Wuhan to other parts of the globe,” Blackburn urged, adding “They knew about this for weeks. They didn’t do anything to stop it.”

Several lawsuits have already been filed against China over the pandemic, with the CCP responding by saying ‘they will never happen’, and it is a ‘farce’ to believe that China will ever pay reparations.

“Such lawsuit is nothing short of frivolous litigation which defies the basic theory of the law,” Chinese deputy director of the Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang previously said, adding that “US courts have no jurisdiction over the sovereign actions taken by Chinese governments of all levels in response to the epidemic.”

