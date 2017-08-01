Senators offer bill to boost security of internet-connected devices

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A bipartisan group of senators unveiled legislation Tuesday to bring more security to internet-connected devices, often referred to as the “internet of things.”

Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Ron Wyden (D-Wash.) introduced the “Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2017.”

“While I’m tremendously excited about the innovation and productivity that Internet-of-Things devices will unleash, I have long been concerned that too many Internet-connected devices are being sold without appropriate safeguards and protections in place,” said Warner in a statement announcing the bill.

“This legislation would establish thorough, yet flexible, guidelines for Federal Government procurements of connected devices,” he added.

