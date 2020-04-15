Senators Pen Letter Announcing Investigation of WHO Over China COVID Coverup

A number of GOP senators delivered a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, announcing that they are investigating the organization’s involvement with China’s coverup of the true scale of the coronavirus outbreak.

The letter was addressed to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and is signed by Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Todd Young (R-IN), Steve Daines (R-MT), Kevin Cramer (R-FL), Martha McSally (R-AZ), and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Claiming that the WHO has ignored calls to investigate China, the senators wrote that “Ahead of an anticipated congressional hearing, we write today to request information regarding the WHO’s failed and delayed response to the Coronavirus.”

“American taxpayers fund the WHO, and it is up to us to make sure those taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely.” the letter adds.

The letter outlines six key questions, in a request for information from the global health body:

What protocols and procedures did the WHO have in place for epidemics, suspected pandemics, and pandemics prior to December 2019? Please outline what steps were taken by the WHO, in accordance with protocols and procedures for epidemics, suspected pandemics and pandemics, as a result of the Coronavirus. When did the WHO first know China had cases of a potential “SARS-like virus”? When did the WHO team first arrive in China to start investigating the Coronavirus? Who at the WHO was in charge of coordinating coronavirus response with the Chinese Communist Party? Do any members of WHO leadership receive financial compensation outside of their WHO salaries? If so, please describe.

“American taxpayers deserve answers about how their taxpayer dollars are spent, and whether Congress should continue to spend millions of dollars every year to fund the WHO. Please provide your response by Monday, April 27,” the senators also wrote.

The development comes on the heels of President Trump confirming he will halt US funding for the WHO, while the government reviews it’s involvement with China.



“Today I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” Trump said at his daily press briefing.

“The reality is the WHO failed to obtain, vet and share information in a timely fashion.” the President noted, adding “The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable.”

The WHO aided China's cover-up of COVID, amplified their fake, dangerous claim there was no "human to human transmission," and stupidly ordered countries not to close their borders as well as not to profile. Right decision by Trump to cut funding.pic.twitter.com/tXVTxLpSN4 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 14, 2020

Trump threatened to cut funding for the WHO last week, and was subsequently threatened with more “body bags,” by the head of the organisation:

.@WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesuson attacks Trump for noting the org bends over backwards to protect China: “Stop pointing fingers” unless you “want more body bags … it’s like playing with fire” pic.twitter.com/mTwFPqpBdE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 8, 2020

It has also emerged that the WHO blocked doctors from urging countries to impose border controls to stop the spread of coronavirus.

