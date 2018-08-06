Senators Urge Trump to Fight "Economic World Order Dominated by China"

Image Credits: Global Panorama / Flickr.

A bipartisan group of senators is urging the Trump administration to block the International Monetary Fund from bailing out several underdeveloped nations victimized by predatory Chinese loans made through the Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure development plan.

“We write to express our concern over bailout requests to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by countries who have accepted predatory Chinese infrastructure financing,” the 16 senators stated in a letter sent last week to the secretaries of Treasury and State.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure funding plan that Beijing is using to expand its power and influence around the world.

Read more


Related Articles

Ariz. Gubernatorial Candidate: "Imagine No Southern Border Wall"

Ariz. Gubernatorial Candidate: “Imagine No Southern Border Wall”

Government
Comments
Rand Paul Says ‘Big Mistake’ Not to Have Dialogue With Moscow

Rand Paul Says ‘Big Mistake’ Not to Have Dialogue With Moscow

Government
Comments

Judge Orders Trump Administration To Restore DACA

Government
Comments

Bill Binney In His Own Words: “A Collaborative Conspiracy To Subvert The US Government”

Government
Comments

How and Why the State Destroys Society

Government
Comments

Comments