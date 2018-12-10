Senior Chinese Military Officer Calls For Ramming US Ships

Image Credits: China News Service / Contributor / Getty.

The South China Sea is a powder keg, and one senior Chinese military officer seems interested in lighting the fuse even further.

Dai Xu, a People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) senior colonel and president of the Institute of Marine Safety and Cooperation, suggested last weekend that the Chinese navy use force to counter US freedom-of-navigation operations in the South China Sea, Taiwan News reported Sunday. He spoke at a conference hosted by the nationalist, state-backed Chinese tabloid Global Times.

“If the U.S. warships break into Chinese waters again, I suggest that two warships should be sent: one to stop it, and another one to ram it,” he said. “In our territorial waters, we won’t allow U.S. warships to create [a] disturbance.”

