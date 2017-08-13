Senior Islamic State commanders killed in Afghanistan air strike: U.S. military

Image Credits: flickr, home_of_chaos.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Several senior members of Islamic State’s central Asian affiliate were killed in a U.S. air strike in Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday.

The attack on Thursday killed Abdul Rahman, identified by the U.S. military as the Kunar provincial emir for Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan, according to a statement from the command in Kabul.

“The death of Abdul Rahman deals yet another blow to the senior leadership of ISIS-K,” said General John Nicholson, the senior U.S. commander in Afghanistan.

Three other senior ISIS-K members were also among those killed in the strike in eastern Kunar province.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

CIA chief: Not surprising if North Korea tests missile again

CIA chief: Not surprising if North Korea tests missile again

World at War
Comments
Globalists Need A Total War Scenario For Americans To Accept Tyranny

Globalists Need A Total War Scenario For Americans To Accept Tyranny

World at War
Comments

Michael Malice: All War Scenarios With North Korea “Hellish”

World at War
Comments

Commie Hellhole N. Korea Cannot Destroy The U.S.

World at War
Comments

Bunker Sales Spike Amid North Korea Tensions

World at War
Comments

Comments