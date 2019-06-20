Senior Swedish Gay Pride Activist Caught Sending Sexual Messages to Journalists Posing as Minor Boy

An unnamed head of the Swedish gay pride movement was allegedly caught sending sexually explicit messages to the social media account of a 14-year-old boy who was actually two undercover Swedish journalists.

The two journalists, Negra Efendić and Adrian Sadikovic of Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, posed as a 14-year-old named David on the gay hookup app Grindr along with the web forum Qruiser. Despite stating the age of ‘David’, more than a hundred men continued to pursue him for sex, Swedish newspaper Expressen reports.

Several of the men in contact with ‘David’ agreed to meet the boy for sex, including the Pride Movement head who had previously asked for explicit images and videos of the boy. When confronted, the man admitted to sending the messages but claimed he had never met an underage boy for sex in the past, the report states.

A senior figure in the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also spoke to the journalists for six days before arranging a meeting but claimed he only wanted to talk to the boy about coming out as gay.

