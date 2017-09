A survey of over 65,000 seniors has found that virtually all — 99.2 percent — believe the media wants President Trump to fail, the latest condemnation of the president’s coverage.

A Survey Monkey poll also found that most, 71 percent, back Trump’s reelection and many believe that he is making good on his campaign promises.

The survey by the same company that conducts polls for major media outlets was done for the Association of Mature American Citizens, a more conservative alternative to AARP.

