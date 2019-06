Migrant caretakers claim it’s wrong to film illegal aliens in the US because they’re “fleeing violence,” a catchall pretext that could extinguish news reporting if used too broadly.

Using this logic, is it also prohibited to film Californians moving to the Sun Belt who are fleeing the violence of MS-13 and other gangs?

Also watch as Owen Shroyer is similarly shooed away from a crowded migrant center as the non-stop flow of migrants becomes the new normal: