Sephora Closing All US Stores For 'Inclusivity Training'

Having a Grammy-nominated R&B singer tell her 2.7 million Twitter followers that a Sephora clerk had flagged her as a potential shoplifter could have been a branding nightmare for the cosmetics boutique.

Instead, the Paris-based company turned it into an opportunity.

It’s closing all its U.S. stores on Wednesday, June 5, for an hour of inclusivity training, a move that telegraphs to a large and lucrative market of millennial shoppers that it not only values their business, it shares their values.

