'Serial Killer' Illegal Alien Charged With Murdering At Least 12 Elderly Women

A man living in the country illegally has been charged with the murders of 12 elderly women who he serviced as a caretaker.

Kenyan national Billy Chemirmir, 46, has been in jail since 2018, charged with killing 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris in Dallas, but on Tuesday two separate Texas counties charged him with 11 additional murders.

Chemirmir is accused of smothering the women in their 80s and 90s with pillows and looting their jewelry, money and other valuables.

Following an indictment over an attempted murder charge in May 2018 stemming from an attack on a 93-year-old woman in October 2017, Chemirmir was tied to Harris’ murder after police witnessed him dumping a jewelry box which led them to discover her dead body inside her Plano apartment.

Now Chemirmir faces six additional capital murder charges in Dallas County, as well as five in Collin County, in addition to two counts of attempted murder.

One woman who survived a murder attempt says the man posed as a maintenance worker, then forced his way into her apartment where he knocked her off her walker onto the floor and attempted to smother her with a pillow.

The woman said she “began to pray, believing she was about to die.” When the man left, the woman says jewelry was missing.

With Chemirmir accused of so many deaths, police are re-examining hundreds of other death cases which had been attributed to natural causes to see if he could be a possible suspect.

Chemirmir used “health care experience to his advantage, targeting and exploiting seniors,” said Plano Police Chief Gregory W. Rushin at a press conference.

#BreakingNews Capital Murder suspect Billy Chemirmir was known to use the name Benjamin Koitaba while working as a healthcare professional. Out 24 hours tip line is 972-941-5785. Please call if you have information on him. pic.twitter.com/Nyl1Nmhlhq — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) March 27, 2018

“This is terribly disturbing,” he added.

According to Dallas Morning News, “Chemirmir’s bail is now set at more than $9 million.” ICE has also placed an immigration detainer on the man.