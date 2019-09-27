Serial Shooter At Large in Texas - Targeting Broken Down Vehicles

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office in Odessa, Texas is searching for a serial shooting suspect who has killed one person and injured another in a total of four separate instances.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said in each occasion the shooter pulled up next to broken down vehicles and started firing.

CBS 7 reports the following shooting times and locations:

#1) Tuesday morning at 12:45 a.m. at 8th and Grant

#2) Then at 7:36 a.m. at I-20 and Highway 866

#3) Tuesday afternoon at Meteor Crater Road and I-20 near the Pilot truck stop

#4) Then, Thursday night on Business 20

A handgun was used in all four shootings and investigators say the suspect is driving a white pickup truck, but they don’t know the model of the vehicle or the identity of the shooter.

Since the suspect is still at large, Sheriff Griffis warns citizens to “Be vigilant, be aware of where you are. This guy could be targeting people that are in a vulnerable situation.”

The shooting spree comes just weeks after a gunman killed 5 and injured 21 in Odessa.

