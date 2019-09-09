Seriously? Bicycle Licenses Are Coming

New York City Mayor, and not so popular Democrat Primary Presidential Candidate, Bill de Blasio wants to require you to have a bicycle license as well as a helmet to legally ride a bike and promises to regulate cyclists with stricter law enforcement.

De Blasio and “progressive” allies have pushed New York city towards redesigning their transportation away from fossil fuel-powered motor vehicles to “formalize and codify a hierarchy of street use that prioritizes pedestrians and cyclists over private cars [BikeNYC2020].”

However, the nearly 100 miles of dedicated lanes for cyclists have generated a spike in collisions involving cyclists and pedestrians as well as motorists.

De Blasio has done little to address the problem that bikers themselves pose until now.

His solution?

More fines, fees and regulations of course.