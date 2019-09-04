"Servant Class" Jobs to Cater For the Elite Are Booming

So-called “servant class” jobs which exist largely to cater for the needs of the elite are booming in America, massively outstripping overall job growth.

“Research by MIT’s David Autor reveals that servant class jobs like manicurists and pedicurists have grown 114 percent between 2008 and 2018. Meanwhile, all U.S. jobs have grown just seven percent in that same time period,” reports Breitbart.

Other roles that largely only apply to servicing the wealthy have also grown, including massage therapist jobs (105 percent), family therapist jobs (98 percent), skincare specialist jobs (93 percent), and animal caretaker jobs (60 percent).

Foreign workers taken from the 1.2 million mostly low-skilled legal immigrants who enter America every year represent 20 percent of all workers in the servant class, meaning they are twice as likely to work servant class jobs.

In 2017, there were 3.2 million servant class workers in the United States, a whopping increase of 2.8 million since 2010. They earn an average of around $36,000 a year, which is $15,000 less than the typical American worker.

The stats serve as a reminder that a two caste society is being created in the west; A vast underclass primarily made up of cheap labor migrants and the rich one per cent to whom they prostrate themselves as wage slaves.

The super rich need to keep importing migrants, at the expense of the American people, to maintain their luxury lifestyles.

Meanwhile, for members of the middle class real wage growth continues to stagnate as people are forced to work longer hours to maintain the same standard of living.

Since 1979, wage growth for the millionaire and billionaire class stands at 343 percent, compared to just 22 percent for the bottom 90 percent of Americans.

A recent Gallup poll survey revealed that Americans now work more hours than any country in the world.

Is it any coincidence that deaths of despair for Americans are also at their highest ever?

Rampant consumerism, zealous obsession with acquiring smart phones and other high end devices, coupled with the decline in family values and the loss of God has resulted in one thing; Abject misery.

