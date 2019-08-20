Server in Paris No-Go Suburb Murdered Over Sandwich

A server in the no-go Paris suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis was murdered by a customer who was allegedly unhappy at how long it took him to make a sandwich.

The fatal shooting occurred in Noisy-le-Grand at around 9 pm Friday at the restaurant Le Mistral in the evening, with witnesses and restaurant staff saying that the alleged gunman took out his weapon and shot a waiter after complaining that the preparation of his food was taking too long, Franceinfo reports.

The 28-year-old victim was initially shot in the shoulder but died soon after the shooting, even though emergency responders were able to get to the scene relatively quickly.

The gunman, believed to be around 30-years-old, was still on the run as of the following week and investigators say they have not discovered the weapon used in the shooting either.

Brigitte Marsigny, Mayor of Noisy-le-Grand, gave her sympathies to the family of the victim and said, “We can not stigmatize the neighbourhood from this unfortunate event.” According to newspaper Le Parisien, local business people were divided on the “quality of life” in the area.

