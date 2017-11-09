Sessions calls on law enforcement to 'dismantle' MS-13

Image Credits: Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called on federal law enforcement to “dismantle” the MS-13 gang through improved information sharing between different jurisdictions, including “sanctuary cities.”

“Let me repeat my call to all law enforcement. Let’s dismantle MS-13. We have hurt them badly before, and we can and will hit them harder now,” Sessions said on Thursday in remarks to the National Fusion Center Association.

The Trump administration and other Republicans have used MS-13, a gang with a large presence in the U.S. that is made up largely of people with Central American background, as a talking point against sanctuary cities. These cities limit their cooperation with the federal government in enforcing immigration policies.

