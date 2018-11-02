Sessions Cracks Down on Chinese Espionage

Amid unfulfilled Chinese government promises not to spy on U.S. companies, Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday announced a major initiative to counter multi-billion dollar theft of American technology from Chinese economic espionage.

“Chinese economic espionage against the United States has been increasing—and it has been increasing rapidly,” Sessions said. “We are here today to say: enough is enough. We’re not going to take it anymore. It is unacceptable.”

Sessions noted that in 2015, China stated publicly it would not target American companies for economic gain.

