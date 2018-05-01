Sessions Goes After Caravan Members

The Justice Department is acting quickly against suspected members of the so-called “caravan” of immigrants who allegedly illegally entered the country, escalating a showdown with immigration activists who are trying to rally support for Central American asylum-seekers aiming to gain entry to the United States at the San Diego border.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions late Monday night announced that the Justice Department has filed criminal charges against 11 different suspected members of the caravan, alleging that the immigrants illegally entered the country.

“When respect for the rule of law diminishes, so too does our ability to protect our great nation, its borders and its citizens,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. “The United States will not stand by as our immigration laws are ignored and our nation’s safety is jeopardized.”

