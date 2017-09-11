Sessions mulling lie detector test for entire NSC staff: report

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering giving lie detector tests to the entire staff of the National Security Council (NSC) in an effort to weed out leakers, Axios reported on Sunday.

The attorney general’s idea is reportedly to have every NSC staffer interrogated about the leaked transcripts of phone conversations between President Trump and world leaders.

While it’s unclear if he actually plans to go through with the idea, Sessions has raised the subject with multiple people, according to Axios.

