If you have no property rights, YOU are the property.

Property rights are fundamental to a free people and a free society.

A society where there are no property rights, no judicial process before seizing property is a society of slaves where the owners can take whatever they wish, when they wish, under whatever pretense they choose.

“Civil” Asset Forfeiture allows “law enforcement” to steal property without ever charging anyone with a crime, let alone finding them guilty, in order to fund their bureaucracy.

Attorney General Sessions likes Civil Asset Forfeiture and has announced a plan to expand this unconstitutional, unlawful theft.


Related Articles

Killer Cop Mohamed Noor Was a 'Diversity' Hire

Killer Cop Mohamed Noor Was a ‘Diversity’ Hire

Government
Comments
Washington Is Overrun With Pot Belly Pedophiles

Washington Is Overrun With Pot Belly Pedophiles

Government
Comments

Paul Ryan Is Enemy #1, Biggest Threat To Trump

Government
Comments

California Struggles to Implement New Gun-Control Measures

Government
Comments

U.S. Readies Sanctions Against Top Venezuelans

Government
Comments

Comments