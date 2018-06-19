Sessions responds to Nazi comparisons: 'They were keeping the Jews from leaving'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday defended the Trump administration’s practice of separating parents and children who cross the border illegally from comparisons to the concentration camps of Nazi Germany, saying the Nazis “were keeping the Jews from leaving.”

Sessions appeared on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” amid a growing uproar over the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy to combat illegal immigration. As part of the policy, thousands of migrant children have been separated from their parents.

Ingraham noted that some opponents have compared the practice to “concentration camps,” while others have condemned it as a human rights violation.

“Well it’s a real exaggeration. Of course in Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country,” Sessions said.

