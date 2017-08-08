Sessions: Sanctuary City Chicago's Hostility to Law-Enforcement Protection 'Astounding'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired back Monday at the lawsuit filed by the city of Chicago over the Justice Department’s threat to withhold federal money from so-called sanctuary cities, saying “no amount” of money will help a city that won’t help its own residents.
“This administration is committed to the rule of law and to enforcing the laws established by Congress. To a degree perhaps unsurpassed by any other jurisdiction, the political leadership of Chicago has chosen deliberately and intentionally to adopt a policy that obstructs this country’s lawful immigration system,” Sessions said in a statement.
The city filed its suit over the Justice Department’s threat to withhold Byrne grants for law enforcement groups from sanctuary cities. The city’s mayor, Rahm Emanuel, likened this to “blackmail.”