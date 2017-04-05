Sessions Seeks To Dismantle Obama’s Plan To Control Local Police Departments

Image Credits: Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Former President Barack Obama’s attempt to extend his influence beyond his presidency has received another blow from Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In a March 31 memorandum made public this week, Sessions ordered the Justice Department to review agreements the Obama administration made with police departments who had been subject to high-profile incidents involving police officers. The agreements were the first step to developing consent orders to change police practices.

At the same time, the Justice Department sought a 90-day delay in a case in which the Obama administration worked with Baltimore city officials to develop a consent decree there that was spurred by the controversial Freddie Gray case in which a young black man died while in police custody.

Sessions said in his memo that while “local control and local accountability are necessary for effective policing, it is not the responsibility of the federal government to manage non-federal law enforcement agencies.”

