Dumped Attorney General Jeff Sessions is weighing a bid to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama, a report said.

Sessions, fired by President Trump a day after Republicans lost control of the House in the midterm elections, left the seat in 2017 when he was nominated to head up the Justice Department.

But Sessions could run against Democrat Doug Jones, who won a special election in December 2017 to fill the seat and is up for re-election in 2020, Politico reported late Wednesday.

