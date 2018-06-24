Seth Rogan Brags About Refusing to Take Photo with Paul Ryan's Kids

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Comedian Seth Rogen bragged on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” about how he refused to take a photo earlier this month with a couple of teenage fans—because they were the sons of House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Mr. Rogen, star of the movies “Knocked Up” and “Neighbors,” said he was approached at a Utah summit by two “very young, white teenage men—think how white they were if I noticed how white they were, because I’m white. I’m Canadian.”

“They asked to take a picture with me … and then they said, ‘Our dad wants to meet you,’ and I turned around and Paul Ryan was walking towards me,” Mr. Rogen said on Friday’s show.

Read more


