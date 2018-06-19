Setting up new showdown, May rejects Brexit proposal

Image Credits: Jim Mattis / Wiki.

Prime Minister Theresa May cannot accept a proposal to hand parliament more control over Brexit, her spokesman said on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with MPs who want the right to step in if Britain risks crashing out of the EU with no deal.

May has struggled to get backing for an EU withdrawal bill that would cut ties with the bloc. She tried to find a compromise last week with pro-EU MPs in her Conservative Party, but the arrangement fell through.

On Wednesday she will again try to head off a rebellion by pro-EU Conservatives over their demand for a “meaningful vote” on any Brexit deal.

Read more


Related Articles

Spain: Students Forced Out of Their Homes to Make Way For Migrants

Spain: Students Forced Out of Their Homes to Make Way For Migrants

World News
Comments
Kim meets with Xi in Beijing

Kim meets with Xi in Beijing

World News
Comments

Merkel Pledges to Support Italy on Migration Issue Amid Pressure

World News
Comments

Trump and the Invasion of the West

World News
Comments

‘Euro caused Italian economic MISERY!’ German MEP BLASTS EU for 20 years of ‘NO GROWTH’

World News
Comments

Comments