Setting up new showdown, May rejects Brexit proposal

Prime Minister Theresa May cannot accept a proposal to hand parliament more control over Brexit, her spokesman said on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with MPs who want the right to step in if Britain risks crashing out of the EU with no deal.

May has struggled to get backing for an EU withdrawal bill that would cut ties with the bloc. She tried to find a compromise last week with pro-EU MPs in her Conservative Party, but the arrangement fell through.

On Wednesday she will again try to head off a rebellion by pro-EU Conservatives over their demand for a “meaningful vote” on any Brexit deal.

