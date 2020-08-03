Seven Marines, Navy Sailor Presumed Dead After Training Accident in California

Image Credits: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images.

Seven Marines and one US Navy sailor who went missing after an incident during training exercises in southern California are presumed dead, according to a statement by the I Marine Expeditionary Force.

Earlier, search and rescue efforts were being made with the support of the Navy and the Coast Guard.

“It is with a heavy heart, that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer, said in a statement.

“The steadfast dedication of the Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen to the persistent rescue effort was tremendous.”

​The incident, that initially left 1 Marine dead and 8 counterparts missing after some training exercises off the coast of southern California, involved 15 Marines and one sailor. An amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) in which they were riding began to sink near the coast, off of San Clemente.

According to Gen. David H. Berger, a Marine Corps commandant, two other vehicles observed the “training mishap”, and their observations were used to locate the place where the AAV sank.

The soldiers involved were assigned the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) based at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.

After the “mishap,” US Marine Corps suspended the use of amphibious assault vehicles in training exercises.


Rep. Matt Gaetz has filed a criminal complaint against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for lying to Congress under oath when he claimed there was no political bias at the social media network.

Our Christmas in July sale is in its FINAL HOURS! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products while you can!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Minneapolis Authorities Warn Residents 'Prepare' to be Robbed & Obey Criminals

Minneapolis Authorities Warn Residents ‘Prepare’ to be Robbed & Obey Criminals

U.S. News
Comments
Former Clinton Press Secretary Urges Biden "Whatever You Do, Don’t Debate Trump"

Former Clinton Press Secretary Urges Biden “Whatever You Do, Don’t Debate Trump”

U.S. News
Comments

Shakedown: BLM Demands Cut of Louisville Business Profits for Protection

U.S. News
comments

Police Rescued Pig From Portland Leftists Who Planned To Publicly Behead It In Protest

U.S. News
comments

Antifa/BLM Shut Down By Austin & State Police, Prevented From Carrying Out Planned Violence

U.S. News
comments

Comments