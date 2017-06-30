Seven Planned Parenthood Abortion Facilities Permanently Close Today

Seven Planned Parenthood facilities, six of which conducted medication abortions, are set to permanently close today in three states.

Planned Parenthood officials noted that the closures were primarily an attempt to remain solvent amid fears that Medicaid reimbursements would be halted by Congress.

“It isn’t very often we see seven Planned Parenthood facilities close in one day. This may have set some kind of record. It is great news for women and their babies who will no longer be preyed upon for profit by Planned Parenthood in these communities,” said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. “Many Planned Parenthood facilities survive only on on government funding. There are so many other reputable providers of legitimate healthcare for women out there. Even if every Planned Parenthood was shut down, no one would have to due without proper medical care. We should not be funding Planned Parenthood with our tax dollars.”

