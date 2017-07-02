Several rapes at Swedish festivals last night

Swedish police have received several reports of rape after music festivals Friday evening.

A 15-year-old girl was raped during a concert at the Bråvalla Festival in Norrköping on Friday night.

According to the police, the girl was held and raped by a man in the midst of the crowd in front of the scene, without anyone intervening.

– It’s terrible that one has to experience such a thing with a lot of people around, says police spokesman, Thomas Agnevik, to Aftonbladet.

– We have little information about the perpetrator and about what has happened, he said, while encouraging those present during the concert to contact the police if they saw anything suspicious.

The girl was taken care of and underwent a medical examination.

During the City Festival in Västerås, two rapes were reported, one of a 16 year old girl.

– We have talked to her and obtained information, but we currently have no suspects, said spokesperson for the police in Västmanland, Thomas Gustafsson.

A 26-year-old woman has also reported rape after the festival.

– She has been sent to hospital and we have been unable to talk to her. Therefore, I do not have any more details, says Gustafsson.

Rapes at Swedish festivals are not really news anymore. It is merely about announcements. We are actually there now.