Sewage System Failures Plague Mexican Tourist Destinations

Image Credits: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images.

Sewage breakdowns in Mexico City’s “floating gardens” of Xochimilco and in the country’s Yucatan peninsula resort of Isla Holbox have officials warning of threats to residents and tourism.

Holbox’s sewage problem hit the pages of major Mexican newspapers this week just as a report was released on the capital’s own waste issues, making it clear neither is an isolated event.

Mexico has a poor track record of sewage treatment nationwide, but Holbox’s mayor told The Associated Press on Friday that the situation is critical on the island, whose emerald waters are home to flamingos and whale sharks.

“On every street corner, there is a small sewer cistern,” said Emilio Jimenez, mayor of the township of Lazaro Cardenas, which includes Holbox. “Right now, these are overflowing, and the liquid spilling out is urine. Of 81 cisterns, 21 are failing.”

