Sex addiction IS a mental-health disorder, declares World Health Organization and treatment

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared sex addiction is a mental-health disorder.

Known as compulsive sexual behaviour disorder, it is defined as an inability to control intense sexual urges leading to people neglecting their health despite often deriving no pleasure from being intimate, according to a report issued by the WHO.

Patients must suffer from the disorder for at least six months, and experience substantial distress as a result of their addiction, before being diagnosed, the report adds.

