Sex addiction IS a mental-health disorder, declares World Health Organization and treatment

Image Credits: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared sex addiction is a mental-health disorder.

Known as compulsive sexual behaviour disorder, it is defined as an inability to control intense sexual urges leading to people neglecting their health despite often deriving no pleasure from being intimate, according to a report issued by the WHO.

Patients must suffer from the disorder for at least six months, and experience substantial distress as a result of their addiction, before being diagnosed, the report adds.

Read more


Related Articles

Fresh Crab Meat From Venezuela Could Cause Infection, Health Department Says

Fresh Crab Meat From Venezuela Could Cause Infection, Health Department Says

Health
Comments
Frequent Fast Food Raises Risk of Deadly Asthma - Study

Frequent Fast Food Raises Risk of Deadly Asthma – Study

Health
Comments

BEWARE: Heart Drugs & Scientific Studies

Health
Comments

Pfizer hikes prices on 100 drugs

Health
Comments

Young Boys More Vulnerable to Vaccine Toxins

Health
Comments

Comments