Sex Allegations Lead to Child Bride Investigation at Philly Mosque

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Police are now investigating whether child weddings are being conducted at a Philadelphia mosque after a sexual assault victim comes forward to Action News.

In a Facebook video posted two weeks ago, one of the alleged victims describes her ordeal. She’s 17 now but says she first became a child bride at 14.

“At the time I was a virgin. It was going to be my first marriage of course,” said the teen.

Reports are now emerging that the Mosque shooter is not the white “Christian conservative” the MSM says that he is. Alex Jones exposes the false narrative surrounding this tragedy.


