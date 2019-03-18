Sex Allegations Lead to Child Bride Investigation at Philly Mosque

Police are now investigating whether child weddings are being conducted at a Philadelphia mosque after a sexual assault victim comes forward to Action News.

In a Facebook video posted two weeks ago, one of the alleged victims describes her ordeal. She’s 17 now but says she first became a child bride at 14.

“At the time I was a virgin. It was going to be my first marriage of course,” said the teen.

