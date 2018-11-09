Sex Attacks Up 70% in Just One German City

Freiburg is a city that has been rocked by migrant related incidents. On 14 October this year, a teen girl was raped by seven Syrians and two years ago teenager Maria Ladenburger was raped and murdered by an Afghan migrant.

The incidents have made German women in Freiburg and elsewhere more fearful and they have a point. According to a report of broadcaster RTL Germany, the number of sex attacks in the city have increased by 70 percent.

A police officer says sexual offenses have dramatically increased in Freiburg and adds that Germans are perpetrators as well.

