‘Sex Robot’ Brothels Gaining Popularity in Europe

Image Credits: Gnsin, Wikimedia Commons.

The world’s first sex robot brothel is currently in talks to expand globally, while an Austrian brothel has claimed that its own sex doll is now more popular with clients than real women.

Lumidolls, which opened the world’s first sex robot brothel in Barcelona, Spain, earlier this year, has now expressed interest in opening “franchises in other countries,” according to the Daily Star.

“We are still negotiating with interested investors, but we have not yet closed any deals,” claimed one spokesman for the company. “Customers choose the LumiDoll with which they want to spend the time that they determine. They call us and make your reservation.”

“If they want the LumiDoll to be dressed in a certain way, or they want them to wait in some specific position, they also ask us to,” the spokesman continued. “With LumiDolls, customers can perform any of their sexual fantasies they do not dare to do with a woman. This allows them to fulfill their wildest fantasies that maybe with other people they cannot, maybe they have some physical complex that does not allow them to be comfortable with a person, and with a doll it makes this much easier.”

