Sex Scandal Boomerang: Is the Left Ready For a Bill Clinton 'Reckoning'?

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

When Jeff Sessions testified on the Hill yesterday, he was grilled about the Justice Department’s disclosure that it may seek a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton.

Was it political retribution? Perhaps there should be a probe of whether donations to the Clinton Foundation were tied to a 2010 Obama administration decision, in which Clinton participated, to allow a Russian agency to buy a company that had uranium rights in America.

But after President Trump repeatedly urged such an investigation, critics say that naming a prosecutor would undermine DOJ’s independence. The attorney general said the decision would not be made on political grounds.

Read more


Related Articles

Remember This Campaign Promise?

Remember This Campaign Promise?

Government
Comments
House Set To Pass GOP Tax Reform This Afternoon

House Set To Pass GOP Tax Reform This Afternoon

Government
Comments

Clinton Calls Uranium One Story a ‘Distraction,’ Warns of Dictatorship

Government
Comments

COULTER: Immigration Is Turning the Country Blue

Government
Comments

Congressmen Will Now Receive Mandatory Sexual Harassment Training

Government
Comments

Comments