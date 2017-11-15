Sex Scandal Boomerang: Is the Left Ready For a Bill Clinton 'Reckoning'?

When Jeff Sessions testified on the Hill yesterday, he was grilled about the Justice Department’s disclosure that it may seek a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton.

Was it political retribution? Perhaps there should be a probe of whether donations to the Clinton Foundation were tied to a 2010 Obama administration decision, in which Clinton participated, to allow a Russian agency to buy a company that had uranium rights in America.

But after President Trump repeatedly urged such an investigation, critics say that naming a prosecutor would undermine DOJ’s independence. The attorney general said the decision would not be made on political grounds.

