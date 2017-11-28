Sex Victims Demand Franken, Conyers Resign

WASHINGTON, D.C. – If Bill Clinton, Al Franken, and John Conyers thought an apology would make the alleged victims of sex abuse go away, they were wrong.

Tomorrow Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 10:00 a.m. ET, three long-time Bill Clinton accusers – Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick, and Kathleen Willey – will be joined by a new Clinton accuser – Leslie Millwee – as well as longtime Bay Area radio anchor Melanie Morgan, who has accused Sen. Franken of verbal harassment, and Dr. Alveda King, niece of the late Martin in a press conference scheduled for the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

In a bipartisan attack, the press conference has also singled out Republican Rep. Joe Barton of Texas.

“Our message is clear,” the women said in a press release. “Both Senator Franken and Congressman Conyers must resign now. And Congress must end taxpayer-funded payouts to harassment victims in an effort to silence their voices and complaints.

Last month, Leslie Millwee, a former broadcast news reporter in Arkansas, came forward to accuse former President Bill Clinton of making suggestive comments and touching her inappropriately on three occasions in 1980, when he was visiting her at the now-defunct news station at KLMN-TV.

Millwee has said she feared coming forward in the late 1990s when the Monica Lewinsky story broke because she feared the media storm that would result.

In his bestselling book, The Clinton War on Women, Roger Stone has accused Hillary Clinton of being an accomplice to Bill Clinton’s sexual indiscretions, with Hillary positioned to launch a fierce counter-attack aimed at threatening and discrediting any women who dared come forth and accuse her husband of sexual crimes.

“I was very prepared to go forward then and talk about it, and I watched the way the Clintons and Hillary slandered those women, harassed them, did unthinkable things to them,” she said. “I did not want to be part of that.”

Breitbart, in reporting the incident, stressed that Millwee identified Hillary Clinton as an “enabler” of her husband’s behavior.

Millwee told the Washington Times the worst of Mr. Clinton’s abuse was in a small, isolated editing room at KLMN.

The Washington Times reported that the first time, Mr. Clinton groped her and laughed when Ms. Millwee told him repeatedly to stop, she said.

She said on the second and third occasions, Mr. Clinton groped her from behind while he rubbed his genitalia against her back and reached climax.

Morgan told the Mercury News that Franken harassed her in 2000, following a contentious debate on Bill Maher’s ABC late-night show “Politically Incorrect.”

Morgan said the harassment consisted of Franken aggressively trying to continue the argument off air and repeatedly called her personal phone number to “badger” her.

Media Equality Project, MediaEqualizer.com, a newly formed conservative media watchdog group, is sponsoring the press conference.

Morgan first made her charges on Media Equalizer, a website she helped found with co-founder Brian Maloney.

Maloney, a longtime radio host, and political analyzer, founded the Media Equalizer website in 2004.