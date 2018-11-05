"Sexual Assault" Fears Reason Why Women Receive Less CPR

Image Credits: PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay.

…In a new survey (Poster Presentation 198) Colorado researchers asked 54 people online to explain, with no word limit, why women might be less likely to get CPR when they collapse in public. In the replies, the team identified four themes:

  • Potentially inappropriate touching or exposure;
  • Fear of being accused of sexual assault;
  • Fear of causing physical injury;
  • Poor recognition of women in cardiac arrest — specifically a perception that women are less likely to have heart problems, or may be overdramatizing or “faking” an incident; or
  • The misconception that breasts make CPR more challenging.

“The consequences of all of these major themes is that women will potentially receive no CPR or delays in initiation of CPR,” Perman said. “While these are actual fears the public holds, it is important to realize that CPR is lifesaving and should be rendered to collapsed individuals regardless of gender, race or ethnicity.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Loving, Active Parents a Boon for Child's Adult Health

Loving, Active Parents a Boon for Child’s Adult Health

Health
Comments
Chocolate, Tea, Coffee Combats Aging, Low Life Expectancy

Chocolate, Tea, Coffee Combats Aging, Low Life Expectancy

Health
Comments

Lack of Exercise Worse Than Smoking – Study

Health
Comments

Smartphones, Tablets Making Two-Year-Olds Anxious, Ruining Curiosity

Health
Comments

Casino’s Flashing Lights, Catchy Sounds Strategically Exploit Gambling Addicts – Study

Health
Comments

Comments