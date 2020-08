This is the full-length documentary “Shadowgate”, produced by Infowars reporter Millie Weaver. Infowars has confirmed that Weaver has been arrested on Friday, and Alex Jones will make a statement when more details become available. In the meantime, watch this bombshell documentary the Deep State does not want you to see!

Mirror:



The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!