Shady Firm 'Shadow' Reportedly Behind Iowa Caucus Chaos

A shady firm named “Shadow” which was paid by both the Iowa Democratic Party and Pete Buttigieg’s campaign reportedly developed an app said to be responsible for the delayed election results in the Iowa caucus.

From The Huffington Post, “This Is The Buzzy Democratic Firm That Botched The Iowa Caucuses,” subheadline, “Shadow, a Democratic digital firm, created the app that was supposed to deliver quicker caucus results”:

The tech arm of ACRONYM, a Democratic digital nonprofit group that has rapidly expanded in recent years, was responsible for building the Iowa caucus app that contributed to delays in reporting Monday night’s results in the first vote in the party’s presidential race. Multiple Democratic sources, including one of the presidential campaigns, confirmed the app’s creator.

State campaign finance records indicate the Iowa Democratic Party paid Shadow, a tech company owned by ACRONYM, more than $60,000 for “website development” over two installments in November and December of last year. A Democratic source with knowledge of the process said those payments were for the app that caucus site leaders were supposed to use to upload the results at their locales.

ACRONYM founder Tara McGowan and a spokesman for the group did not immediately respond to phone calls requesting comment.


Owen exposes the latest Democrat strategy to use Big Tech to censor conservative voices online ahead of the upcoming 2020 election in November.

McGowan is a big Buttigieg supporter and is married to one of his advisers.

Here’s the payments Shadow received from Buttigieg’s campaign:

The Intercept’s Lee Fang was one of the first to break the news on the “Dem dark money/superPAC hybrid”:

The final poll before the caucus performed by the Des Moines Register showed Bernie Sanders was a favorite to win but it was scrapped allegedly because, as FiveThirtyEight reports, “the Buttigieg campaign got word that at least one survey respondent had been read an incomplete questionnaire that did not include Buttigieg’s name.”

With the results delayed, all the Democrats decided to just give their own “victory speeches.”

Deep state favorite Pete Buttigieg went ahead early Tuesday morning and just declared himself the winner:

