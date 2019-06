Where did BIS, the Bank for International Settlements come from, what does it do and how does Facebook’s “Libra” resemble it? Are the bankers about to pivot to a new control system from petrodollar to crypto-dollar?

Don’t miss:

If Hong Kong Can, We Can



Protests against China’s policies continue in Hong Kong. Gerald Celente explains what it takes to for the people to get the attention of bureaucracies.