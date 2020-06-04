Shame: White Child Kneels, Holds "Privileged" White Guilt Protest Sign

A photo of a white child holding a protest sign accusing her of being “privileged” sparked outrage.

In the photo being circulated on social media, the confused child is seen kneeling as she holds a sign with an arrow pointed at her and rainbow-colored text that reads, “Privileged,” above the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

The photo prompted outrage from many online, who questioned why the girl’s parents would instill a sense of shame or guilt over her skin color at such a young age.

“Imagine teaching your own daughter to feel guilty because of her skin colour and then publicly humiliate her on social media,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“Just straight up child abuse,” another person wrote.

Imagine teaching your own daughter to feel guilty because of her skin colour and then publicly humiliate her on social media, Helen Leathem is the definition of a garbage person pic.twitter.com/kJr378qHeX — 🇦🇺JustJosh🇩🇪 (@BroadcastBeserk) June 4, 2020

“We need to instill our young girls with a sense of pride and self confidence!!!” Also: “Hey, sweetey: you are evil for being a white girl so make sure to feel guilty for things you didn’t and don’t do for the rest of your life!”https://t.co/KlacbNlFRi — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) June 3, 2020

What fresh hell is this? pic.twitter.com/d6rDaE1g7Y — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) June 4, 2020

You sick, sick parent. Vile. pic.twitter.com/tVRjibvv0d — Sir Rob Boyd KCB QC (@AvonandsomerRob) June 4, 2020

Just straight up child abuse. — Prince Of Wales 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@not_wales) June 4, 2020

Raising your children to be instilled with a sense of guilt is a textbook narcissist's move. — San (@MiNoIchiSan) June 3, 2020

I sincerely hope this mother just did this for a photo op and the kid doesn’t actually know what any of this means. If you live your entire life with shame of who you are, particularly with the things you cannot change, you won’t really be living life at all. https://t.co/rd8MGlnQiv — Dr. Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) June 4, 2020

The photo comes on the heels of CNN‘s interview with an “anti-racist activist” who expressed white children “don’t deserve innocence” due to their “privilege.”

“I think the important thing for white parents to keep in the front of our mind is that if black children in this country are not allowed innocence and childhood without fear of being killed by police or marginalized in some other way, then our children don’t deserve innocence,” said author Tim Wise.

“If Tamir Rice can be shot dead in a public park playing with a toy gun, something white children do all over this country every day without the same fear of being shot, if Tamir Rice can be killed, then white children need to be told at least at the same age, if they can’t be innocent, we don’t get to be innocent.”

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Black Harvard Research Professor Proves There’s No Systemic Racism

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!