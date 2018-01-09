Shape-Changing Mirrors Could Help Us Photograph Distant Planets

The planet Proxima-b is camera shy. In fairness, most exoplanets are – it’s hardly easy to photograph any planet within our own solar system, but getting a clear picture of planets that orbit other stars is close to impossible.

There’s simply too much light pollution; the nearby Alpha Centauri solar system, for example, contains three stars which are constantly bathing its planets in light.

Therefore, trying to get a clear picture of Proxima-b, a planet that’s very much like our own, is incredibly difficult.

