Shapiro: Trump impeachment 'should be on the table' if Mueller investigation quashed

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said Friday that impeachment “should be on the table” if President Trump or one of his appointees ends special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference prematurely.

Shapiro, the founder and co-editor of The Daily Wire, appeared on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” where he said he doesn’t believe Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 election. Shapiro said he’s waiting to see evidence suggest otherwise.

“When the evidence comes out I’m happy to go with the indictments. Criminal activity is criminal activity,” he said.

“I’m happy to wait for the Mueller indictments,” he added. “If they come down and they target Trump, I’m happy to see him impeached. But I need to see evidence.”

