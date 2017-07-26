SHAPIRO: Why the Left Protects Islam

Image Credits: syriafreedom / Flickr.

Richard Dawkins is no friend to conservatives.

The atheist author has spent much of his life deriding Judaism and Christianity. He once stated, “An atheist is just somebody who feels about Yahweh the way any decent Christian feels about Thor or Baal or the golden calf.” Dawkins says that even moderate religious people “make the world safe for extremists.” He’s far to the left on politics: He’s pro-abortion rights, and a supporter of the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats in Britain.

But he’s also smart enough to recognize that radical Islam is a greater threat to human life than Christianity or Judaism. He explains: “I have criticised the appalling misogyny and homophobia of Islam, I have criticised the murdering of apostates for no crime other than their disbelief. … Muslims themselves are the prime victims of the oppressive cruelties of Islamism.”

Read more


Related Articles

U.S. Navy Fires Warning Shots Toward Iranian Ship During ‘Tense Encounter’

U.S. Navy Fires Warning Shots Toward Iranian Ship During ‘Tense Encounter’

World at War
Comments
State Department Lawyers Removing References to ISIS ‘Genocide’ Against Christians, Other Religious Minorities

State Department Lawyers Removing References to ISIS ‘Genocide’ Against Christians, Other Religious Minorities

World at War
Comments

Mattis Wants Review to Weed Out Unnecessary Military Training

World at War
Comments

Dunkirk Vet’s Warning About War

World at War
Comments

VIDEO: Knife-Wielding Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attacks Spanish Police Officers

World at War
Comments

Comments