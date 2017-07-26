SHAPIRO: Why the Left Protects Islam

Richard Dawkins is no friend to conservatives.

The atheist author has spent much of his life deriding Judaism and Christianity. He once stated, “An atheist is just somebody who feels about Yahweh the way any decent Christian feels about Thor or Baal or the golden calf.” Dawkins says that even moderate religious people “make the world safe for extremists.” He’s far to the left on politics: He’s pro-abortion rights, and a supporter of the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats in Britain.

But he’s also smart enough to recognize that radical Islam is a greater threat to human life than Christianity or Judaism. He explains: “I have criticised the appalling misogyny and homophobia of Islam, I have criticised the murdering of apostates for no crime other than their disbelief. … Muslims themselves are the prime victims of the oppressive cruelties of Islamism.”

