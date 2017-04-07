As ISIS celebrates yet another pro-Sharia attack on the innocent in the dank subterranean corridors of St. Petersburg, Russia, thousands of miles away a creeping pro-sharia academic curriculum blankets the United States thanks to the Department of Education, PBS, the George W. Bush administration, and the former Muslim Brotherhood lackey in chief Barack Obama.

An unabashed initiation of Sharia law indoctrination unleashed on feral fifth to twelfth grade American minds.

A system completely opposed to the U.S. Constitution, American traditions, and a stepping stone into the savage underbelly of homegrown jihadism.