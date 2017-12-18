Sharing 'Fake News' In Ireland Could Soon Be Illegal, With $10k Fine Attached

Irish politicians attempt to put a stop to ‘bots’ that could influence political debate in Ireland.

An Irish politician has brought forward a new bill to the Dáil (Irish parliament) which will attempt to legislate to prevent the spread of fake news stories and articles in Ireland.

The ground-breaking proposals were brought forward by opposition party Fianna Fáil in the wake of the influence of bots and fake new articles in politics overseas, especially in the 2016 US Presidential election and the Brexit referendum in the UK.

