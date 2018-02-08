Shark Skin Discovery Opens New Doors to Ultrafast Airplanes, Drones

A shark’s natural ability to speed seamlessly through water could help us design next-generation aircraft and drones.

Nature has always inspired engineers to overcome the hurdles of the human body, such as replicating bird flight to create the first aircraft. Now though, we are looking to more subtle aspects of evolution to bring us even greater capabilities.

That is what a team of evolutionary biologists and engineers from Harvard University and the University of South Carolina has done through analysis of the scales of the fastest shark on Earth: the shortfin mako.

Read more