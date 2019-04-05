Sharpton Emerges as 2020 Kingmaker as Dems Compete For His Approval

The Rev. Al Sharpton has emerged as a kingmaker in the crowded 2020 Democratic field, as the party’s White House hopefuls lined up this week to pitch their vision of America to him in hopes of receiving blessing.

All of the top Democratic contenders were in New York City this week, attending Sharpton’s National Action Network convention and discussing the issue of racism in America. More speeches were scheduled for Friday.

Among the attendees: former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar.

