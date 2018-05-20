Sharyl Attkisson Creates Detailed Timeline Showing Collusion AGAINST Trump

Sharyl Attkisson is amazing.

Can’t say this enough.

Honestly, there is so much noise out in the media about investigations, Russia, Trump, collusion, has-been porn stars with ambulance-chasing attorneys … it’s hard for us crazy people with Twitchy to keep up with it, let alone people who don’t read this chaos every day for a living.

And you wonder why we’re all slowly losing our minds.

Anyway, Sharyl laid out a timeline about collusion AGAINST Trump and just wow.

From sharylattkisson.com:

– Anti-Russian Ukrainians allegedly helped coordinate and execute a campaign against Trump in partnership with the Democratic National Committee and news reporters.
– A Yemen-born ex-British spy reportedly delivered political opposition research against Trump to reporters, Sen. John McCain, and the FBI; the latter of which used the material–in part–to obtain wiretaps against one or more Trump-related associates.
– There were orchestrated leaks of anti-Trump information and allegations to the press, including by ex-FBI Director James Comey.

