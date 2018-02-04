SHE KNEW: NEW Hillary email reveals aide told her ‘All your info is on the server’

All of Hillary Clinton’s emails were saved and she knew it, according to an email released by the State Department on Friday.

In an email chain from 2012 between Clinton, Huma Abedin, Monica Hanley and Justin Cooper, Hillary complained she was having trouble with a Blackberry device.

“It comes back to life once I plug in the charger,” the one-time “most qualified presidential candidate in the history of the world” wrote to her aides on the evening of January 30.

“Should I try a new battery or get a new one,” she wrote, apparently referring to a new device.

“And, have we figured out to save all my info?” she ended.

“All of your info is on the sever (sic) which you can access on any web enabled,” Cooper responded. “The berries have a capacity — which may be part of why yours isn’t working.”

“Thanks for your help,” Hillary wrote back.

Business Insider reported in September 2016:

An aide to former President Bill Clinton destroyed two of Hillary Clinton’s phones by using physical force, according to documents released by the FBI on Friday.

The FBI said in a report that the aide, Justin Cooper, recalled “two instances where he destroyed Clinton’s old mobile phones by breaking them in half or hitting them with a hammer.”

Clinton used a number of phones while serving as secretary of state. The FBI said it identified 13 mobile devices used to possibly send emails using Clinton’s private email server.